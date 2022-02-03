Project Manager at Imperial Logistics

Job Function:

To provide expertise and advice to support the development of operational implementation plans and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques for business projects ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget and according to agreed quality requirements, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements. Working with management, to develop and execute improvement strategies and initiatives.

Key performance areas:

Develop and run with any new Supply Chain initiatives at IDC

Drive continuous improvement by developing and implementing systems and process improvements that optimize all phases of the business process; be actively involved in the development and implementation of long term improvement plans.

Identify, develop and manage resources required for successful execution of Continuous Improvement initiatives.

Lean training, tracking standards to ensure understanding of and alignment to CI concepts, practices, methods and business cases.

Align to ILTW CI framework, strategy and vision by driving Operational Excellence culture throughout ILDC and customers by facilitating continuous improvement workshops with teams.

Assume overall accountability for continuous improvement project identification, prioritisation and selection; tracking project results; monitoring project progress and reporting on progress toward business objectives.

Work closely with the IDC management to develop an OE deployment plan and program for the business, and ensure implementation of this plan.

Ensure effective tracking and monitoring of the business OE initiatives, targets and results.

Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and established effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability.

Provide advice and support in the analysis, development and implementation of best practice in area of specialisation.

Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results.

Provide value-added practice improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on organisational objectives.

Drive and participate in forums that positively contribute to functional knowledge improvement.

Own and live up to the company values. Provide advice to prevent and reduce financial wastage in the relevant business area.

Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders that contributes to a culture of customer service excellence.

Compile proposals and quotes for project suppliers.

Manage project budgets.

Document and facilitate project close-out activities for handover to clients. Implement appropriate project governance.

Nature of position:

Permanent

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Qualification e.g. Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain or Project Management.

Skills and experience required:

Have at least 3-5 years working experience in the Supply chain industry.

Must have working experience of running and implementing continuous improvement projects or programs, must provide practical examples as a reference of the project list and projects.

Must have project management experience to roll out and implement; Stakeholder management, Practical interaction with the team and Change Management.

Must have a good working knowledge of Lean and Six Sigma with implementation experience in a Supply Chain environment.

Knowledge of Health and Safety Procedures.

Computer Literate in MS Office and relevant Transport Management systems.

Proven Interpersonal and communication skills at all levels.

Customer Service Skills and experience of SLA’s

Ability to manage and motivate large teams.

Excellent organizational skills, time management & ability to work independently.

Able to work in a multi-cultural environment.

Working and practical knowledge of SAP.

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

Continuous Improvement

Project budget

Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Road Freight

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position