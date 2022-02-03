Scrum Master

Feb 3, 2022

  • Solid experience of Scrum Process
  • Experienced with LEAN principles
  • Disciplined approach to agile process
  • Continuous improvement
  • Keeping development team productive
  • Resolving impediments in process
  • Building team culture and productivity
  • Ensure agile tooling is utilised and up to date
  • Take responsibility for multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Build and communicate vision of project
  • Lead team to deliver on vision
  • Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting
  • Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery
  • Weekly customer reporting
  • Organising and driving monthly steering committee meetings
  • Regular customer engagement and feedback
  • Managing and mitigating project risks
  • Dependency management
  • Ensure contractual obligations are met
  • Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product
  • Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly
  • Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner
  • Control scope at a detailed level

Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
  • High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
  • Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
    • Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
    • Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
    • Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
    • Preparing Release Notes
    • Post Go-Live Reporting
    • Developing and maintaining User Guides
    • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
    • Must have solid Business Analysis experience,
    • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
    • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
    • More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
    • Telco experience (Preferable)
    • Digital experience (a Must)
    • Financial experience (a Must)
    • Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
    • Beneficial to come from a Project Management background
    • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
    • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
    • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
    • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
    • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
    • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
    • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
    • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
    • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Learn more/Apply for this position