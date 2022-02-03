Senior Business Analyst

Are you a Senior Business Analyst with experience in the Insurance sector and need a new venture? This may be the role for you!

Requirements:

2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst together with Change Management and Business Process Re-engineering experience

2-5 years’ experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build and implementation

2-5 years’ experience of 3rd party solution selection and implementation as well as internal developed solutions

2-5 years’ experience within the Financial Service or Insurance industry

Let’s get your future started together!

Desired Skills:

Change Management

Business Process Re-Engineering

