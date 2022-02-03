Senior C# Developer – Woodmead – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join this Fintech software product house that prides themselves in creating software solutions for the intermediate market in SA and beyond.

As a Senior C# Developer, you need to take ownership of your work base and release new versions of software using Agile Methodologies. You will be part of an already established revenue generating successful Fintech business. You will also have the opportunity to be part of greenfield projects.

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

.Net Core

Web API

HTML

JavaScript

Microsoft Visual Studio

SQL

Agile Software Development Methodologies

React

Angular

Azure Cloud

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53108 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

