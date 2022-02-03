Senior Microsoft Developer – Johannesburg – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes ownership of the work assigned to you then you will be the perfect fit for this specialised software Company who takes pride in assisting their clients in test analysis and design, support and development and testing?

The business is looking to onboard a Senior Microsoft Developer who can provide guidance and support to junior and intermediate developers and takes a logical approach to problem solving.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior Microsoft Developer

C#

ASP.Net

WPF

Microsoft SQL Server

Azure

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54457 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

WPF

Azure

C#

ASP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position