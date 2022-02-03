Senior Software Architect at RecruiTech

My client is looking for a dynamic individual to head up their new development team to deliver a full cloud web application. This position will involve designing the system and then implementing it and building a team around this project.

Skills:

Must be proficient in C# .Net and familiar with recent versions of .Net. Ideally should have worked in .Net Core and worked on projects where services were deployed in docker containers

The candidate must understand cloud architecture and have some experience with either Azure or AWS.

Have a solid understanding of decoupled systems and REST (JSON) APIs and should understand the ways services can be scaled and load balanced in distributed systems.

SQL and specifically MSQL proficiency.

Understand client-side considerations and have some experience building back-ends / APIs that were built primarily to drive a front-end and understand the client-side concerns when making server-side decisions.

Ability to understand Delphi or .NET Delphi code as some maintenance and possible integration may be required from legacy desktop product which is written in Delphi.

Must be familiar with the term “interop” means and why it matters for what you are trying to do.

It will be an advantage to have knowledge of message / queue driven distributed systems is advantageous. (RabbitMQ, Apache Kafka, MS Service Bus etc.)

Will be an advantage to have working knowledge of Kubernetes.

This is an exciting a challenging position and a chance to use exiting skills and get involved in cutting edge technology.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

familiar with recent versions of .Net.

cloud architecture

Azure or AWS.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position