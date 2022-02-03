Software Development Engineer

Feb 3, 2022

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Developing new applications and adding new features to existing ones.
  • Developing software for various platforms (Web, Mobile and Desktop).
  • Building reusable code and libraries for future use.
  • Designing and scaling API endpoints.
  • Collaborating with other team members and/or teams.
  • Translating of UI/UX wireframes to visual elements.
  • Optimizing applications for maximum speed, scalability and security.

Requirements

  • 1+ years of experience.
  • Computer Science degree or equivalent.
  • Demonstrated passion for learning new technologies.
  • Strong consistency and attention to detail.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate and self-manage.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, and software design.
  • Solid foundation of object-oriented design concepts, algorithms and data structures.
  • Strong knowledge in one or more of: C, C++, C#, Objective-C, Swift, Java.
  • Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
  • Experience with front end frameworks (AngularJS, React, etc..) is a plus.
  • Experience with mobile development is a plus.
  • Familiarity with one or more of: Python, Ruby, Perl, Shell is a plus.

