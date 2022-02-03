Software Development Engineer

Primary Responsibilities:

Developing new applications and adding new features to existing ones.

Developing software for various platforms (Web, Mobile and Desktop).

Building reusable code and libraries for future use.

Designing and scaling API endpoints.

Collaborating with other team members and/or teams.

Translating of UI/UX wireframes to visual elements.

Optimizing applications for maximum speed, scalability and security.

Requirements

1+ years of experience.

Computer Science degree or equivalent.

Demonstrated passion for learning new technologies.

Strong consistency and attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate and self-manage.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, and software design.

Solid foundation of object-oriented design concepts, algorithms and data structures.

Strong knowledge in one or more of: C, C++, C#, Objective-C, Swift, Java.

Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Experience with front end frameworks (AngularJS, React, etc..) is a plus.

Experience with mobile development is a plus.

Familiarity with one or more of: Python, Ruby, Perl, Shell is a plus.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

