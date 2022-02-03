Software Development Engineer

Primary Responsibilities:
- Developing new applications and adding new features to existing ones.
- Developing software for various platforms (Web, Mobile and Desktop).
- Building reusable code and libraries for future use.
- Designing and scaling API endpoints.
- Collaborating with other team members and/or teams.
- Translating of UI/UX wireframes to visual elements.
- Optimizing applications for maximum speed, scalability and security.
Requirements
- 1+ years of experience.
- Computer Science degree or equivalent.
- Demonstrated passion for learning new technologies.
- Strong consistency and attention to detail.
- Strong interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate and self-manage.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, and software design.
- Solid foundation of object-oriented design concepts, algorithms and data structures.
- Strong knowledge in one or more of: C, C++, C#, Objective-C, Swift, Java.
- Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
- Experience with front end frameworks (AngularJS, React, etc..) is a plus.
- Experience with mobile development is a plus.
- Familiarity with one or more of: Python, Ruby, Perl, Shell is a plus.
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED