Software Tester ll- Software Technology

Location: Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Position Overview:

A highly specialised software firm requires the services of a Software Tester 11 for overall delivery of testing within projects. Ensure that all test stages within projects and initiatives are correctly resources, planned, and executed in accordance with the relevant measurement criteria (quality, time, costs). Own the testing competency which will include the testing resources, processes, procedures, and tools.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed relevant bachelor’s degree / diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology

6 – 8 years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics

Experience in Automation and Functional Testing

Experience in Selenium

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A highly specialised software firm

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

