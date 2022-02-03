Software Tester ll- Software Technology
Location: Gauteng
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Position Overview:
A highly specialised software firm requires the services of a Software Tester 11 for overall delivery of testing within projects. Ensure that all test stages within projects and initiatives are correctly resources, planned, and executed in accordance with the relevant measurement criteria (quality, time, costs). Own the testing competency which will include the testing resources, processes, procedures, and tools.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed relevant bachelor’s degree / diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology
- 6 – 8 years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics
- Experience in Automation and Functional Testing
- Experience in Selenium
About The Employer:
A highly specialised software firm
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus