Systems Analyst Fairlands/ Remote R800k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITEMENT

FANTASTIC opportunity to work on one of the WORLDS Leading Banking platforms within a well-established financial house years’ ahead of its competitors! As a Java Developer within this Giant, you will be working with the richest level of functionality available of any bank operating in Africa!

You will be responsible for exploring ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to be more efficient as well as deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

You have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team!!

Requirements:

5 to 7 years commercial IT Experience

SQL knowledge

Web services

Integration experience

3 years System analysis experience

Java, SOAP, UI, JSON, XML experience

Understands how to interpret XSD’s

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in IT

Preferred TOGAF certification

Reference Number for this position is GZ54341 which is a permanent based in Fairlands /Remotely offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Java

SOAP

Web Services

Crystal Reports

Business Objects

Business Process Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

