Vodacom partners with Amdocs for Africa Centre of Excellence

Amdocs has partnered with Vodacom Group to create an African Centre of Excellence (COE).

The COE will enable Vodacom to deliver next-generation experiences to its customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by introducing a standardised, flexible configuration, monitoring and monetisation of differentiated services while providing a unified IT architecture across the three countries.

The COE will be launched as soon as all operational and commercial details have been finalised. It will also enable Vodacom to achieve greater operational efficiencies by launching new products, services and tariffs more quickly, including bringing 5G services to its customers, by harnessing Amdocs’ Openet charging solutions.

Dejan Kastelic, group chief technology officer at Vodacom, says: “Vodacom will continue to seek strategic partnerships as we evolve from a telco to a techco. This will allow us to realise our Tech 2025 strategy by investing in modern network technologies and digital IT systems to scale our products and services. Vodacom’s partnership with Amdocs enables us to move to a cloud-native, standardised architecture and develop a single Centre of Excellence in Africa which will in turn allow us to deliver a consistent, next-generation customer experience across our operations.”

“We’re delighted that Vodacom is leveraging Amdocs’ Openet platforms to create next-generation experiences in Africa,” says Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “We’re passionate about creating the best-connected experiences, and Vodacom’s adoption of a unified, 5G-ready architecture means more rapidly bringing those experiences to life for customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the DRC.”