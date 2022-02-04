BI Developer

Feb 4, 2022

An agile, medium-sized financial services company based in beautiful Cape Town is growing fast and expanding operations into Africa.
They are looking for a BI Developer who can filter, analyze and reduce data into manageable chunks of information, to support business objectives.

  • Understand and contribute to BI Environment.
  • Analyse and spec development in line with Operations requirements.
  • Best practice methodologies for solution implementations.
  • NPrinting Management
  • Assist and support the current data team to identify and understand source data systems

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik
  • SQL
  • Excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

