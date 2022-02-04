BI Developer

An agile, medium-sized financial services company based in beautiful Cape Town is growing fast and expanding operations into Africa.

They are looking for a BI Developer who can filter, analyze and reduce data into manageable chunks of information, to support business objectives.

Understand and contribute to BI Environment.

Analyse and spec development in line with Operations requirements.

Best practice methodologies for solution implementations.

NPrinting Management

Assist and support the current data team to identify and understand source data systems

Desired Skills:

Qlik

SQL

Excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

