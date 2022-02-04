An agile, medium-sized financial services company based in beautiful Cape Town is growing fast and expanding operations into Africa.
They are looking for a BI Developer who can filter, analyze and reduce data into manageable chunks of information, to support business objectives.
- Understand and contribute to BI Environment.
- Analyse and spec development in line with Operations requirements.
- Best practice methodologies for solution implementations.
- NPrinting Management
- Assist and support the current data team to identify and understand source data systems
Desired Skills:
- Qlik
- SQL
- Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years