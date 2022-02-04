Business Analyst at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Capitec Bank is recruiting for a Business Analyst.

Reporting into the Delivery Lead, your day to day in this role will be to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions and continuous business industry research. Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: Banking and IT Standards and governance Testing practices and methodology



Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of: Agile development life cycle Change Management Banking systems Credit Granting/Savings Collections Environment MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of: Project Management Communication Skills and Conflict Management



Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position