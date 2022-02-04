C# Engineer Johannesburg R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of the best software development companies that has an international footprint and work with modern technology stacks.

You will be required to have a good understanding of the requirements then coding, testing, and debugging. You need to be able to identify production and non-production application issues and also contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle. You need to be a strong coder and write well designed, testable, efficient elegant code

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Strong object-oriented programming skills

Proficiency in C# with +-3 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level

Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in C# core technologies

A full stack developer is a definite plus in this role

Experience in: (relative to seniority)

C#

WPF and WCF proven abilities

.Net Core

Git

RESTful services

Testing frameworks for APIs

Silverlight exposure beneficial

Microsoft Certification beneficial

Reference Number for this position is FM54490 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

