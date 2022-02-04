C# Engineer Johannesburg R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Feb 4, 2022

Be part of the best software development companies that has an international footprint and work with modern technology stacks.

You will be required to have a good understanding of the requirements then coding, testing, and debugging. You need to be able to identify production and non-production application issues and also contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle. You need to be a strong coder and write well designed, testable, efficient elegant code

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer science
  • Strong object-oriented programming skills
  • Proficiency in C# with +-3 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level
  • Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in C# core technologies
  • A full stack developer is a definite plus in this role
  • Experience in: (relative to seniority)
  • C#
  • WPF and WCF proven abilities
  • .Net Core
  • Git
  • RESTful services
  • Testing frameworks for APIs
  • Silverlight exposure beneficial
  • Microsoft Certification beneficial

Reference Number for this position is FM54490 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

