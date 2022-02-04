Cloud Engineering Technical Specialist

Experience and Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in a related IT field
- Certified Cloud Solutions Architect Associate AND/OR Cloud Certified SysOps Administrator Associate (Professional certifications preferred)
- Minimum of 5 years’ hand-on experience with Cloud architecture and automation
- Expertise in continuous integration and delivery practices
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in a hands-on technology engineering role
- Strong experience in software development with a variety of languages (such as Java, JavaScript, Python, Go)
- Expert in scripting technologies (Bash, Perl, etc)
- Solid experience with Source Code Management tools such as Git
- Experience with microservices and container technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc)
- Experience in logging and monitoring tools (Splunk, ELK, Prometheus, Grafana)
- Solid experience with DevOPS philosophies, practises and tools including software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment, as well as CI/CD processes and implementations.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement, automate, and manage enterprise-level cloud workloads across the organization’s multiple business units.
- Work as an important part of the cloud platform engineering team, performing cloud-related operations, monitoring applications, reducing rework, simplifying work processes, defining metrics, and ensuring application operational excellence.
- Using the approved Engineering Operating Model, design, develop, and operate multi-tenant, global, scalable, and highly available Cloud Platform Products.
- Continually improve and add new features to the automated Landing Zone.
- Accelerate cloud adoption and awareness throughout the company
- Develop a modular architecture that is decomposable into consumable platform products and services, allowing for cost recovery at each of them separately.
- Across all Products, implement DevOps practices and build Site Reliability Engineering capabilities.
- Ensure that all development efforts adhere to high-quality procedures, capabilities, and tools.
- Develop and maintain documentation for platform services, integration procedures, and deployment methodology, as well as operational run and playbooks.
- Collaborate with enterprise, solution, and development stakeholders to create and maintain standards, guidelines, and pattern catalogues
- Accountable for continuously increasing the economies and prices of Cloud platforms through technical drag reduction and pattern standardisation.
- Collaborate with the SRE team to ensure that CI/CD tools and automation are efficient.
- Assist representatives from various business units with technical guidance and experience.
Competencies Required:
- Capable of communicating complicated architectural principles to executive and business management in layman’s terms.
- Must have demonstrated experience documenting processes, presentations, frameworks, best practices, and solutions.
- Must be able to think critically about technological architecture and solutions
- Expert knowledge of the entire product development and software development lifecycle, including the definition, design, development, and operation of scalable cloud-based products.
- Expert knowledge of software engineering concepts such as multithreading, data structures, algorithms, design patterns, and high-performance and scalable components
- In-depth understanding of application and infrastructure designs, including non-functional requirements such as performance, scalability, reliability, and availability.
- In-depth understanding of software development techniques and tooling for software and product development (incl. coding, coding standards and reviews, source control, testing, debugging, build, deployment, and operations)
- Extensive knowledge of modern multi-Cloud (on-premises and public) platforms and infrastructures, as well as architectures for Cloud Native application products based on PaaS. Services as a service (SaaS) and as a cloud infrastructure (IaaS)
- Leadership characteristics include fostering cooperation and trust, communicating in an open and polite manner, collaborating with peers and clients, and promoting good change that promotes diversity and inclusiveness.
- Expert at establishing efficient and modern organizational operational models, processes, and structures that facilitate the transition to Agile, DevOPS, and SRE delivery approaches.
- Customer-centric leader with a laser-like focus on providing meaningful business value to a wide group of IT and business stakeholders.