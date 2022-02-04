Data Analyst

Feb 4, 2022

Data analysis and Reporting on all information to internal and external stake holders

Duties:
Collecting and interpreting data

  • Analyzing results
  • Reporting the results back to business and clients
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements
  • Defining new data collection and analysis processes
  • Ability to analyze large datasets
  • Ability to write comprehensive reports
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving
  • Attention to detail
  • 3-5 years of experience in a professional software development context with proficiency and demonstrable experience with at least two of the following: Python, R, SQL
  • Familiarity with reporting tools, preferably Tableau
  • Experience solving analytical problems using quantitative approaches
  • Able to work within a team and independently
  • Collecting and interpreting data
  • Analyzing results
  • Reporting the results back to business and clients
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements
  • Defining new data collection and analysis processes
  • Ability to analyze large datasets
  • Ability to write comprehensive reports
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving
  • Attention to detail

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics)
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience in a relevant role
  • SQL certified
  • R or Python certified will be advantageous
  • Must be willing to learn new software programs
  • Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position