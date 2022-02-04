Data Analyst

Data analysis and Reporting on all information to internal and external stake holders
Duties:
Collecting and interpreting data
- Analyzing results
- Reporting the results back to business and clients
- Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
- Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements
- Defining new data collection and analysis processes
- Ability to analyze large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving
- Attention to detail
- 3-5 years of experience in a professional software development context with proficiency and demonstrable experience with at least two of the following: Python, R, SQL
- Familiarity with reporting tools, preferably Tableau
- Experience solving analytical problems using quantitative approaches
- Able to work within a team and independently
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics)
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in a relevant role
- SQL certified
- R or Python certified will be advantageous
- Must be willing to learn new software programs
- Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis