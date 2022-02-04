Data Analyst

Data analysis and Reporting on all information to internal and external stake holders

Duties:

Collecting and interpreting data

Analyzing results

Reporting the results back to business and clients

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside teams within business to understand data relevance and requirements

Defining new data collection and analysis processes

Ability to analyze large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

Strong verbal and written communication skills

An analytical mind inclination for problem-resolving

Attention to detail

3-5 years of experience in a professional software development context with proficiency and demonstrable experience with at least two of the following: Python, R, SQL

Familiarity with reporting tools, preferably Tableau

Experience solving analytical problems using quantitative approaches

Able to work within a team and independently

Requirements:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics)

3 to 5 years’ experience in a relevant role

SQL certified

R or Python certified will be advantageous

Must be willing to learn new software programs

Tableau or Power BI certified will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

