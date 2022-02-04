DATA ANALYST

Feb 4, 2022

KPI

Reporting:

  • Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes.
  • Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes.
  • Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports.
  • Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information.
  • Develop data models as required.
  • Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the NEF
  • Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation.
    Facilitating Strategy Planning:
  • Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations.
  • Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
  • Prepare presentations.
    Research:
  • Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.
  • Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level.
  • Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation
  • Qualifications
  • BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager;
  • 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors);
  • Economist qualification will be advantageous.
  • Skills Required
  • Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data;
  • Good report writing skills
  • Perform desktop research as required.
    Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
  • Organised
  • Professional
  • Self-motivated
  • Good time management
  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Willingness and ability to work extra hours when required
Desired Skills:

