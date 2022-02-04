Data Analyst

DATA ANALYST required in SANDTON

** MUST HAVE SOUND FINANCIAL ANALYSIS SKILLS AND MUST BE ABLE TO USE PIVOT TABLES TO ANALYSE DATA

** Strong experience in the Analysis, Collation, Validation, Interpretation and Reporting of DATA is required

REPORTS TO: STRATEGY AND PLANNING MANAGER

Closing Date: 10 February 2022

Salary: Negotiable

Job Type: Permanent

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

B Com graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager

A B Com Honours in Economics will be an added advantage

3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)

A more senior role in research, strategy and planning

Economist qualification will be advantageous

TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED

Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data

Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes

Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes

Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company

Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes;

Good report writing skills

Perform desktop research as required

POSITION OUTPUTS

Reporting

Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes

Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes

Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports

Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information

Develop data models as required

Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company

Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation

Facilitating Strategy Planning

Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations

Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required

Prepare presentations

Research

Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes

Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level

Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisationBEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Organised

Professional

Self-motivated

Good time management

Meticulous attention to detail

Willingness and ability to work extra hours when required

