Data Analyst

Feb 4, 2022

DATA ANALYST required in SANDTON

** MUST HAVE SOUND FINANCIAL ANALYSIS SKILLS AND MUST BE ABLE TO USE PIVOT TABLES TO ANALYSE DATA

** Strong experience in the Analysis, Collation, Validation, Interpretation and Reporting of DATA is required

REPORTS TO: STRATEGY AND PLANNING MANAGER
Closing Date: 10 February 2022
Salary: Negotiable
Job Type: Permanent

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • B Com graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager
  • A B Com Honours in Economics will be an added advantage
  • 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)
  • A more senior role in research, strategy and planning
  • Economist qualification will be advantageous

TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data
  • Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
  • Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
  • Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company
  • Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes;
  • Good report writing skills
  • Perform desktop research as required

POSITION OUTPUTS
Reporting

  • Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports
  • Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information
  • Develop data models as required
  • Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company
  • Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation

Facilitating Strategy Planning

  • Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations
  • Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
  • Prepare presentations

Research

  • Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes
  • Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level
  • Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisationBEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
  • Organised
  • Professional
  • Self-motivated
  • Good time management
  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Willingness and ability to work extra hours when required

TO APPLY:
