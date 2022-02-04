DATA ANALYST required in SANDTON
** MUST HAVE SOUND FINANCIAL ANALYSIS SKILLS AND MUST BE ABLE TO USE PIVOT TABLES TO ANALYSE DATA
** Strong experience in the Analysis, Collation, Validation, Interpretation and Reporting of DATA is required
REPORTS TO: STRATEGY AND PLANNING MANAGER
Closing Date: 10 February 2022
Salary: Negotiable
Job Type: Permanent
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- B Com graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager
- A B Com Honours in Economics will be an added advantage
- 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)
- A more senior role in research, strategy and planning
- Economist qualification will be advantageous
TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED
- Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data
- Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
- Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
- Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company
- Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes;
- Good report writing skills
- Perform desktop research as required
POSITION OUTPUTS
Reporting
- Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
- Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
- Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports
- Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information
- Develop data models as required
- Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the Company
- Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation
Facilitating Strategy Planning
- Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations
- Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
- Prepare presentations
Research
- Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes
- Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level
- Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisationBEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Organised
- Professional
- Self-motivated
- Good time management
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Willingness and ability to work extra hours when required
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in line with the job spec above and mark it for ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ and quote REF: shashi@mployglo
CONTACT:
For more info and email address, call the cell number listed in the REF above for this job post.
Desired Skills:
- analyse data
- interpret data
- validate data
- compile reports
- sound financial analysis skills
- analyse economic issues
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree