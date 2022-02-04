Data Analyst – Sales & Marketing

Data Analyst – Sales & Marketing

Our Client is an industry leader in the tourism and hospitality industry.

They are looking for someone to join their analytics team as an analytics specialist, reporting to the business analyst. The team is at the core of the company, supporting all departments with a focus on Sales and Marketing. You will be analysing data with the purpose of providing data-drive insights that will enable the company to achieve business goals as well as drive operational decisions.

Responsibilities include:

Adhoc and Monthly Sales & B2B Business Reporting

Sales Reporting

Trend and correlation Reporting

Internal (product performance; B2B business; seasonality impact)

External (industry market influences and external market influences)

Competitor Analysis

Marketing, Sales, Business Development, and Business Strategy

Data Mining and data exploration to pick up on interesting data and relay to management

Management and improvement of various team dashboards

Data compliance with GDPR & POPI acts

Marketing Data Analytics

Channel ROI

Campaign success

URL tracking

A/B Testing strategy

Database Management; data integrity

The ideal candidate will have:

One to two years of work experience in a data driven position.

A relevant qualification with a focus on stats, data and research

Have an analytical mindset and enjoy working with data.

Confidence and experience using excel and managing large datasets.

Advanced ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions.

Ability to solve complex problems.

Knowledge of SQL desirable but not a requirement.

Curious and eager to learn.

Ability to take ownership of tasks.

Passionate about conservation and hospitaility

Ability to collaborate effectively and work as part of a team as well as on your own.

Ability to manipulate data and pull-out trends and correlations

Good presentation and report building skills (preferred platform up to applicant – coding skills not necessary)

Desired Skills:

data

data analyst

data management

analytics

research

stats

data mining

About The Employer:

Our Client is an industry leader in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position