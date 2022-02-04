Data Engineer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for 2x Data Engineers to join them on a permanent basis
About the role
The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers. You join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
Strengths
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
- Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills
- Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills
- You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life
- Can cope under pressure
- Curious and interested in analysing problems and possible solutions
- Strong team player
- Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology
- Above all, be passionate about what you do
Qualifications and key competencies
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP
- At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience
- Dimensional Modelling
- Data analyses
- Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)
- Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
- Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
- Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
- Google Cloud Platform experience
- Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
- Preferred agile experience
Responsibilities
- Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
- Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
- Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.
- Doing standby on a rotating basis.
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- cloud
- azure
- aws
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric