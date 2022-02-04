Data Engineer (x2) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DEVELOP, test and maintain optimal data pipeline architectures as the next Data Engineer sought by a rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg. Your role will also entail conceptualising and generating infrastructure that allows Big Data to be accessed and analysed, preparing data for predictive and prescriptive modelling & helping to build, maintain and optimise various ETL processes. The successful candidate must possess a Masters/Bachelors Degree in Data Engineering/Maths/Stats/Computer Science or equivalent quantitative field, have 3-5 years proven experience as a Data Engineer/Software Developer or similar, familiar with Big Data tools in the Azure tech stack, Data Modelling and Data Warehousing experience, be able to build data pipelines and workflows & be proficient in Python, Spark and [URL Removed] test and maintain optimal data pipeline architectures.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Masters/Bachelors Degree in Data Engineering, Analytics, Engineering / Computer Science / Statistics / Mathematics / IT or related quantitative field.
Experience/Skills
- 3-5 Years proven experience as a Data Engineer, Software Developer or similar.
- Experience in Python, Spark, SQL.
- Familiarity with Big Data tools in the Azure tech stack.
- Building data pipelines and workflows.
- Data Modelling and Data Warehousing.
