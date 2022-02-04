Data Engineer (x2) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DEVELOP, test and maintain optimal data pipeline architectures as the next Data Engineer sought by a rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg. Your role will also entail conceptualising and generating infrastructure that allows Big Data to be accessed and analysed, preparing data for predictive and prescriptive modelling & helping to build, maintain and optimise various ETL processes. The successful candidate must possess a Masters/Bachelors Degree in Data Engineering/Maths/Stats/Computer Science or equivalent quantitative field, have 3-5 years proven experience as a Data Engineer/Software Developer or similar, familiar with Big Data tools in the Azure tech stack, Data Modelling and Data Warehousing experience, be able to build data pipelines and workflows & be proficient in Python, Spark and [URL Removed] test and maintain optimal data pipeline architectures.

Conceptualise and generate infrastructure that allows Big Data to be accessed and analysed.

Prepare data for predictive and prescriptive modelling, prepare raw data for manipulation by Data Scientists and Analysts.

Help streamline Data Science workflows, adding value to the product offering and regional Data projects.

Build, maintain and optimise various ETL processes.

Work with stakeholders including Data, Design, Product and Executive teams and collaborate with them on business challenges.

Collaborate with Analytics and Business teams to improve data models that drive business processes and that feed BI tools.

Construct large complex data sets to meet functional business requirements.

Build infrastructure required for optimal ETL form a wide variety of data sources in Microsoft Azure.

Implement processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available.

Identify, design and implement internal process improvements, including redesigning infrastructure for optimal data delivery.

Remain up to date with industry standards and technological advancements that will improve the quality of outputs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Masters/Bachelors Degree in Data Engineering, Analytics, Engineering / Computer Science / Statistics / Mathematics / IT or related quantitative field.

Experience/Skills

3-5 Years proven experience as a Data Engineer, Software Developer or similar.

Experience in Python, Spark, SQL.

Familiarity with Big Data tools in the Azure tech stack.

Building data pipelines and workflows.

Data Modelling and Data Warehousing.

