DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details: Fortunately for all of us, our wonderful American client has chosen to base their entire Research and Development team in the Cape. They have made huge investments in their CT office and are here to stay and grow their team. If research and development, complex applications, pure development (no maintenance) and learning new things interests you, then this is the right company for you. Based in the northern suburbs, this organisation is highly progressive offering generous flexi-time and other benefits.Role Responsibilities:

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating in the team to continually improve the product and delivery processes.

Quality focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Collaborating with the team to ensure the effective operation of the CI/CD environment.

Responsible for the development and evolution of the platforms for all software products.

Level 3 support for our client’s product suite.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

At least 4 years of experience with modern CI/CD tools and methodologies.

At least 4 years of development experience.

Required skills:

Linux admin and bash scripting.



Python | Jenkins | Ansible | Nginx | MongoDB.



Docker / Kubernetes | VMWare | Networking.

Preferred skills:

Maven / Ant / MsBuild / Gradle / Make.



Cloud Computing | JavaScript | NodeJS.



REST API Integration | PowerShell Scripting.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

Linux

