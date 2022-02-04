DevOps Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of a DevOps Engineer to build sophisticated CI/CD pipelines. You will also be expected to monitor & scale infrastructure hosted in Azure. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Cyber Security of similar technical discipline or equivalent experience, a good understanding of Source Code control techniques, be able to setup intelligent CI/CD pipelines, strong experience working with IaC automation tooling (Bicep, Terraform, Resource Template Manager, AWS CloudFormation), skill in Jenkins, Travis CI, Circle CI, DataDog, AppDynamics, Splunk/AWS CloudWatch, Bash, Python, PowerShell/JavaScript and familiar with Software Security best [URL Removed] sophisticated CI/CD pipelines using best practices and best of breed toolsets to augment continuous software delivery and improvement across the organisation.

Develop intelligent processes for automating CI/CD pipelines and monitoring systems proactively.

Development of logging and monitoring solutions.

Monitor and scale infrastructure hosted in Azure.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Cyber Security, related technical field or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills

Good understanding of source code control techniques.

Familiarity with continuous integration tools such as Jenkins, Travis CI, Circle CI or Azure DevOps.

Can show the ability to setup intelligent CI/CD pipelines to automate development, build or deployment tasks.

Strong experience working with IaC automation tooling (Bicep, Terraform, Resource Template Manager, AWS CloudFormation).

Understanding of monitoring tools such as DataDog, AppDynamics, Splunk, or AWS CloudWatch.

Proficiency in scripting languages including Bash, Python, PowerShell or JavaScript.

Familiar with Software Security best practices.

Analytical Thinking & Problem-Solving – Ability to select appropriate methods for collecting and analysing data and develop informed recommendations that shape or support the business strategy.

Financial Acumen – Ability to incorporate financial information when evaluating strategic options.

