ETL Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to work in a company that keeps investments secured and is leading the way in how finances are managed? Join the WINNING team, currently looking for an ETL Developer.

The purpose of the role is to build, maintain and improve upon as system to manage existing customer data sourced internally or externally.

Apply Now!!!!!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences / Information Technology or Informatics

6-7 Years Commercial experience

SQL

AWS

DMS

Glue

Redshift

Python

Responsibilities:

To build, maintain and improve upon a system to manage existing customer data sourced internally or externally.

Good knowledge and experience in the design of BI solutions with an emphasis on ETL processes.

Designing and application of data warehouse principles.

Solid exposure to developing and querying data using SQL

Solid understanding of database design principles and good practice coding standards.

Modelling data and designing BI solutions.

Experience in developing solutions in AWS platform

Reference Number for this position is NN54192 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

AWS

DMS

GLUE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position