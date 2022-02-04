Intermediate C# Developer – Melrose Arch (REMOTE) – R650K per annum

An innovative e-Commerce digital payments software solution hub based in Cape Town is seeking a highly energetic Senior Software Engineer.

In this role you can look forward to building well-designed products as they offer exposure to complex projects. You will be working alongside an intelligent & passionate team of geeks with a great culture as they promote a healthy work environment & a balanced lifestyle by encouraging healthy diets & activities.

Some further benefits include flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and bi-annual increases.

Keen, let’s chat.

Requirements

4+ years’ experience in C# Development

.Net Core

JavaScript and Angular 9+

Hibernate

SQL

TDD

SOLID

Qualification

BSc in Computer science or similar

Reference Number for this position is DB48631 which is a permanent position and full remote offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

SQL

Hibernate

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position