Intermediate C# Developer – Melrose Arch (REMOTE) – R650K per annum

An innovative e-Commerce digital payments software solution hub based in Cape Town is seeking a highly energetic Senior Software Engineer.
In this role you can look forward to building well-designed products as they offer exposure to complex projects. You will be working alongside an intelligent & passionate team of geeks with a great culture as they promote a healthy work environment & a balanced lifestyle by encouraging healthy diets & activities.
Some further benefits include flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and bi-annual increases.
Keen, let’s chat.
Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience in C# Development
- .Net Core
- JavaScript and Angular 9+
- Hibernate
- SQL
- TDD
- SOLID
Qualification
- BSc in Computer science or similar
Reference Number for this position is DB48631 which is a permanent position and full remote offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core
- SQL
- Hibernate
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma