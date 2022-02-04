Java Development Tester at Datonomy Solutions

WHAT: We’re building a team of Intermediate, Senior, and Lead Software Quality Engineers to work within a team of really cool techies (yes, even people in the banking sector can be cool.) You will be required to either have been a Java Developer previously or do both role simultaneously as you will be tested on your Java coding skills (Java 8)

WHY: The roles are open to remote workers across SA and abroad (Offshore candidates welcome to work remotely from where they are based) – as long as you speak English better than the Queen. You’ll get your own career mentor as well as a wellness coach. This could be the start of a long and prosperous relationship!

NEXT: Read the requirements below and decide if you have the right stuff.Essential:Java Developer who performs both duties as a Software Quality Engineer/Java Developer, or you started your career as a Java Developer and then became a Java Software Quality Engineering [URL Removed] the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement overall quality of the [URL Removed] skills:

Java, front end automation (in-sprint) and API automation (in-sprint), including experience in NFT (using JMeter).

Web / Mobile applications.

You will be proficient and an expert in testing Java 8 and JEE using RestAssured (Rest) and Selenium.

Writing Test Scripts using Element locators, Web Driver methods, Java programming features and TestNG annotations.

Experienced core Java Developer.

To convert all the Test Partner Scripts to Selenium Web-Driver using Java.

OBJECT ORIENTATION (DEVELOPERS)

Knowledge of Object-Oriented design and programming in Java.

Experienced in inheritance testing

JAVA DEVELOPMENT WITH J2EE AND/ OR SPRINGBOOT KNOWLEDGE

Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Understand web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages.

PROGRAMMING

Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting With Computers

Computer Programming Skills are the skills which are required to program according to given constraints and satisfying all test cases with optimal space and time.

ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate

Soap and RESTFUL services.

Service Virtualisation and use of hyperconverged infrastructure: Basic.

Performance and load testing.

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.).Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate,Open Source Frameworks.

