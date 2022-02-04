Java Development Tester at Datonomy Solutions

WHAT: We’re building a team of Intermediate, Senior, and Lead Software Quality Engineers to work within a team of really cool techies (yes, even people in the banking sector can be cool.) You will be required to either have been a Java Developer previously or do both role simultaneously as you will be tested on your Java coding skills (Java 8)
WHY: The roles are open to remote workers across SA and abroad (Offshore candidates welcome to work remotely from where they are based) – as long as you speak English better than the Queen. You’ll get your own career mentor as well as a wellness coach. This could be the start of a long and prosperous relationship!
NEXT: Read the requirements below and decide if you have the right stuff.Essential:Java Developer who performs both duties as a Software Quality Engineer/Java Developer, or you started your career as a Java Developer and then became a Java Software Quality Engineering [URL Removed] the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement overall quality of the [URL Removed] skills:
- Java, front end automation (in-sprint) and API automation (in-sprint), including experience in NFT (using JMeter).
- Web / Mobile applications.
- You will be proficient and an expert in testing Java 8 and JEE using RestAssured (Rest) and Selenium.
- Writing Test Scripts using Element locators, Web Driver methods, Java programming features and TestNG annotations.
- Experienced core Java Developer.
To convert all the Test Partner Scripts to Selenium Web-Driver using Java.
- You will be proficient in how to use constructor in java coding.
OBJECT ORIENTATION (DEVELOPERS)
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented design and programming in Java.
- Experienced in inheritance testing
- JAVA DEVELOPMENT WITH J2EE AND/ OR SPRINGBOOT KNOWLEDGE
- Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.
- Understand web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.
- Optional C# and Python languages.
PROGRAMMING
- Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting With Computers
- Computer Programming Skills are the skills which are required to program according to given constraints and satisfying all test cases with optimal space and time.
ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES
- Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate
- Soap and RESTFUL services.
- Service Virtualisation and use of hyperconverged infrastructure: Basic.
- Performance and load testing.
Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.).Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate,Open Source Frameworks.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Development
- Tester