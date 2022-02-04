Junior C# Developer Western Cape R390k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a Junior Developer for this company in the Financial Services Industry you will be responsible for the software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals.

You need at least 3 years C# development experience and be an analytical thinker with excellent problem-solving skills.

Requirements:

Junior C# Developer

C#

PHP

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

