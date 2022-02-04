Junior Full Stack Developer – Centurion – R350 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the top companies in the automotive industry and working with the latest tech stack.

You would need to be a passionate coder and have experience in Frontend Development. You would also need to have at least 2 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies. You will be working closely with rock-solid cloud engineers.

You also need to have excellent communication skills and have a team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification required IT degree or diploma

2 years’ experience in C#

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

1-2 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

JavaScript

Angular

GIT

Reference Number for this position is FM54470 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a contract rate of R350 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

