Microsoft Dynamics Solution Architect

Feb 4, 2022

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):

Operational:

  • Translate business needs to functional and technical specifications
  • Configure and develop MS Dynamics CRM solutions that meet business requirements whilst ensuring that the MS Dynamics upgrade path is maintained.
  • Integrate MS Dynamics with other systems.
  • Plan and perform formal testing, regression, system testing and defect closure
  • Provide guidance in supporting and maintaining the MS Dynamics CRM solutions

Key Performance Areas:

  • Designing and Developing MS Dynamics CRM and Power App solutions that meet and exceed client’s expectations.
  • Propose and implement improvement opportunities where applicable
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
  • Demonstrate a logical and structured approach to time management and task prioritisation
  • Work within project timelines and budgets
  • Schedule tasks for completion and deliver work to that schedule

Minimum Requirements:

Skills & Abilities:

  • At least 5 years experience with MS Dynamics CRM and Power Apps
  • Good understanding of the functionality within Dynamics CRM (what can be done out of the box / what must be developed)
  • 3 Years experience developing plugins / CWA using .Net and C# (VB.NET an option)
  • 3+ years JavaScript experience an advantage

Knowledge & Experience:

  • Microsoft CRM
  • Microsoft Dataverse
  • Microsoft Power Platform
  • Data Connectors is a must
  • Data Analytics an advantage

