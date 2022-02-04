Mid Java SE/EE Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A highly meticulous & forward-thinking Mid Java SE/EE Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge and sustainable Business & Digital Software Solutions to join its Midrand team where you will work mostly onsite at the client. Your core role will entail building customized software solutions to business problems, drawing up technical specs & design documents while perform maintenance programming, debugging errors and correcting identified defects. The ideal candidate must be able to thrive under pressure and adapt to constant change and be able to deal with clients. You will require a BSc./BEng. Degree/Diploma in Programming, 5+ years demonstrable Software Development having worked with and deployed software to a production environment through a change control/management process, 3-6 years Java SE/EE, Spring, SOAP, XML/JSON, REST APIs, Unit Testing and mocking frameworks, Maven, SQL, CI/CD & knowledge of OO design principles. Travel locally & abroad may be [URL Removed] software solutions to business problems.

Interpret written business requirements and drawing up technical specification and design documents.

Code software using best practice and standards.

Take the lead in solving problems and defining new solutions.

Perform maintenance programming, debug errors and correct identified defects.

Create, document, and implement Unit Test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.

Perform and take ownership of related duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A BSc, / B. Eng. Degree / Diploma in Programming.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years demonstrable Software Development experience.

3 – 6 Years strong knowledge and experience with Java SE/EE (SE preferred).

Working with and deploying software to a production environment through a change control / management process.

Working with Development methodologies and following best practice.

Spring Framework experience.

Web Services implementations – SOAP (XML/JSON) & Rest API implementations.

Unit Testing and mocking frameworks.

Maven.

Experience with Application Servers.

SQL knowledge and experience.

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies.

Exposure to CI/CD.

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns.

Local and international travel may be required.

Advantageous

Kafka.

MuleSoft.

ATTRIBUTES:

Works well with people and within a team.

Work independently (NB).

Interface well with clients (NB).

Works well in a high-pressure environment (NB).

Handles and manages change (NB).

Communicates openly.

Collaborate with and influence peers

Works accurately and with detail.

Learns quickly.

Flexible attitude.

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.

Delivery focused, with high energy and drive.

Comfortable operating against a backdrop of change.

Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond required training.

A self-starter – not afraid of a challenge and able to extract information from people / systems in order to perform.

