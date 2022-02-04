.Net Full Stack Developer – REMOTE – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Would you like to work for one of the best Software Engineering companies in Johannesburg? See if you meet the requirements and apply!

You would need to have a background of using Azure and have experience managing Azure App Services and DevOps pipelines. You would also need to have a minimum of 3 years working experience and have a BSc degree or similar.

This team has a fantastic social culture they are solid Devs and technical thinkers who exceed expectations. They collaborate while building quality code; they are thinkers and doers. They are all things wonderful and joining them would be a career change for the win BUT you have to come with the same attributes.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in developing using .Net

.Net Full Stack Developer

.Net

C#

Azure

Reference Number for this position is FM54446 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

.Net Full Stack Developer

C#

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position