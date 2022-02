New MD for Westcon-Comstor Africa

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced the appointment of Vincent Entonu as MD for its Africa region.

Effective 1 March 2022, Entonu will be tasked with daily oversight of the global distributor’s African region while providing executive management local leadership support in driving sales, developing partner relationships, and developing both the channel and skills.

Entonu has played an active role in the African IT industry, boasting over 20 years of experience in the market within functions that include sales, marketing, and channel development. He joined Westcon-Comstor 11 years ago as business manager for Comstor Africa; since then, he has worked as general manager and practice lead, Comstor Africa. In his most recent role as director, Comstor Africa, Entonu has spearheaded growth for the business across the region.

“As a global business, we are innately aware of the importance of thinking globally but delivering locally. This is an ethos and a business mantra that Vincent brings to his everyday management techniques while continuously aligning our offerings to a local, African context,” says Rakesh Parbhoo, global chief technology officer and CEO sub-Saharan Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “I am delighted that Vincent has accepted the role as managing director for the region and will support me and the executive management. He is a man of vision and action, exactly what a continent built on innovation requires as we continue to develop and deliver our specialised brand of Westcon-Comstor technology solutions and services.”

Entonu comments: “It gives me great pleasure to accept the role of managing director and expand my influence across the greater Westcon-Comstor Africa business. Over the past decade with the company, I’ve grown as a person and seen the need amongst our African resellers for solutions that support their desire to become a cloud-first continent. A need that Westcon-Comstor is in a position to fulfil as our portfolio extends beyond product, to include specific, tailored solutions for each region in which we operate.”