Project Manager

Feb 4, 2022

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Project Management Qualification – Essential
  • Relevant B-Degree Desirable
  • Min of 5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)
  • Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies/ Lean Thinking will be beneficial i.e scrum master role
  • IT Project experience will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework
  • Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)
  • Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress
  • Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders
  • Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction
  • Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends
  • Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks
  • Identify and manage dependencies between projects
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development

Knowledge:

  • Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
  • Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
  • Agile methodology (preferred)

Skills:

  • Business acumen
  • Presentation skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Facilitation skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies required:

  • Adopt and embody the company values and company Way
  • Accountability
  • Adaptability
  • Collaboration and co-creation
  • Client centric thinking
  • Decision making and problem solving
  • Organisation and attention to detail
  • Providing insight
  • Articulating information
  • Managing Tasks
  • Examining information

