Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a SCRUM Master to join them on a permanent basis

The Scrum Master (or Agile Project Manager) acts as the coach responsible for facilitating and guiding the team, obtaining resources when required, and removing impediments that keep the team from doing their work and meeting deadlines. He/she removes impediments, facilitates meetings and works with product owners. The Scrum Master is responsible for agreeing Sprint Goals with the Product Owner and ensuring that the goals are delivered. There is a continuous drive to increase the team’s velocity while not compromising quality

Required :

IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred) – Certified Scrum Master – 2- 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. scrum master or project manager – Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Microsoft TFS preferred) – Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments. – Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency and servant leadership – Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology – Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes – Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc. – Extreme attention to detail – Highly quantitative w.r.t. scrum metrics – Strong process adherence discipline – Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e. quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities

Duties

Facilitate Scrum Process – Guide and coach the team and organisation to follow Agile/Scrum practices – Help the team assess their ‘Scrum Maturity’ and achieve a higher level; to become self-organised and empowered – Remove impediments – Drive continuous process optimisation – Communicate development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders – Assist Product Owner with Project reporting to Stakeholders – Project Management – Mentoring and Coaching

Desired Skills:

Agile coaching

Scrum Management

Scrum Coaching

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

