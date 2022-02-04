Security Architect at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To own, analyse, architect, design and implement Cloud Infrastructure Platforms, Services and Systems in regard to ALL IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the Capitec organization.

Experience

Min:

5+ years experience in IT Security-related Architecture role

4+ years experience designing, deploying and supporting Cloud and Infrastructure deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization

Proven experience integrating security solutions and practices in a large-scale environment.

Ideal:

7+ years experience Mircrosoft and OpenSource Server Operating Systems

5+ years experience with containerised and serverless workloads

7+years experience in ITIL concepts and policies

5+ years experience Cloud Security Technologies including IAM

4+ years experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

3+ years experience integrating security solutions and practices in a large-scale environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Certification in ITIL Foundation

Knowledge

Min:

Windows Linux Server Architecture

Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles and application security principles.

Security principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices

Design and deployment of highly available enterprise scale cloud infrastructure.

Hand-on experience with Public Cloud (laaS, PaaS, SaaS) and infrastructure as Code capabilities.

Developing and delivering systems on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure, GSP)

Experience with authentication and authorization technologies and protocols

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Consultation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

