Senior C# Full Stack Developer Remote R800k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Requirements:
- Senior Full Stack Developer
- C#
- .Net Core
- REST
- MS SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Angular
- React
- Vue
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
