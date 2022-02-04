Senior C# Full Stack Developer Remote R800k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join this tech driven product shop specializing in Data Solutions and Software Development for some of SA’s leading financial institutions.

With offices around the globe, join a business that is highly passionate about using technology to solve challenges. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be working with a team of passionate, curious, and super dedicated coders.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior Full Stack Developer

C#

.Net Core

REST

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

React

Vue

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54497 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position