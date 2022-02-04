Software Engineer Team Lead (Python) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT: CREATE seamless user experience utilising your coding expertise as a Software Engineer Team Lead (Python) sought by a Joburg Brand Specialist. Your core role will be to build, maintain and improve back-end applications and processes while analysing existing code and industry developments, formulating more efficient processes and solving problems. You must possess a BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent discipline, have 4 years experience in a similar role and programming in Python, be familiar with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, Git, Unit Test and debugging skills, Project Management, understand Security Compliance & the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture.DUTIES:

Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python.

Odoo customisation and extension, typically in Python.

Integration to other systems via APIs, in particular building an integration layer between WhatsApp messaging and Odoo.

Be involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture.

Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle.

Collaborate with Front-end Developers and other team members.

Define and communicate technical and design requirements.

Provide training, help and support to other team members.

Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code.

Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code.

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies.

Stay up to date with current best practices.

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of Designers, Developers and System Administrators.

REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field.

Experience/Skills

4 Years experience as a Back-end Developer.

4 Years experience with programming Python.

Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library.

Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system.

Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture.

Basic understanding of Font-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Understanding of Security Compliance.

Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments.

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python.

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Strong Unit Test and debugging skills.

Proficient understanding of Git for code versioning.

Advantageous

Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask).

Strong Linux experience.

Cloud architecture experience.

