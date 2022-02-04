Solutions Architect (Cape Town & Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To fulfil the role of Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture for their respective product, in support of the accountability of the product head.

To conceptualise, design, and articulate, end-to-end, and full-stack solution designs in relation to specific business value.

To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision .

Experience

Minimum

8+ years’ IT Delivery experience, including a minimum of:

4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol and/or Java and/or .NET and/or Python and/or JavaScript)

Experience in designing solutions but not necessarily fully independent for end-to-end and full stack design

Experience with Cloud platforms, ideally AWS.

In addition to the minimum experience:

4+ years’ proven experience as a Solutions Architect

Financial Services experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Systems architecture principles (IT technologies and software architecture)

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

A solid understanding of modern software development environments

Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

Designing and delivering resilient solutions

Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

Financial Services solutions environment

Banking business model

Cloud architectures

DevOps development culture and principles

Various development technologies (Preferably. Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

