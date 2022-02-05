Software Project Manager

Lovely opportunity for a pasionate Software Project Manager

If you’re passionate about software, an excellent communicator, organised, efficient and proactive, as well as defining the objectives and scopes of each stage of the project, this might be the position for you.

You’ll need to bring a technical passion and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity.

Our client has a collaborative team who works together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to their customers.

What’s in it for you?

International exposure to various financial services brands and working with an international team. The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation. Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden Route.

What will the average day look like?

Create, maintain and track project plans, schedules, problem logs and progress throughout the life of the project.

Develop project objectives and specification documents.

Ensure the requirements are clearly defined and thoroughly understood by the development and testing teams.

Ensure resource availability and allocation, conduct software team meetings and assist in troubleshooting technical issues.

Coordinate communication between internal resources and stakeholders.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

Report and escalate any critical issues to management.

Manage the relationship with all stakeholders and provide timely feedback.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project [URL Removed] the work tracking system is always up to date.

Manage and communicate changes effectively.V

Vet issues and log appropriate development tickets into workflow management system.

Assist with software testing where necessary.

Requirements

Could you be who they are looking for? (the boring bits)

Relevant degree, diploma or qualification

.A general understanding of different Software development methodologies

They care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality projects.(e.g. Agile, Waterfall, RAD).- An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management [URL Removed] using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.- Bonus Points For:2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management- Contactable references

What’s next?

They are looking for drive, passion, and a willingness to learn – if they are preaching what you are practising, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

software project management

software development methodologies

Agile

Waterfall

RAD

Jira

Trello

Microsoft Dev Ops

Slack

Teams

Telegram

About The Employer:

Innovative company who is scaling globally

They care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality projects.

The opportunity for career growth has the potential to be huge

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

