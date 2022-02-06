MQS Developer (IVS-R) (SvWG1795) at Mediro ICT

Feb 6, 2022

Our client is recruiting for aMQS Developer (IVS-R) (G1795) to join them on a long term contracting role. Role tasks:

  • Part of a feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to supportprocesses within the project.
  • Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration.
  • Applying fix pack and version upgrades.
  • Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies
  • Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Tune and optimize performance of the system.
  • Automatization of processes.
  • Testing in coordination with interface partners.
  • Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Minimum RequirementsMinimum years of experience:At least 8-10 years experience in:

  • IBM WebSphere Application Server.
  • IBM WebSphere Message Queue.
  • IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB.
  • Linux / Unix.
  • Java.
  • Agile working experience advantageous.

Level of experience required:

  • Expert.

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree.

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Working in an Agile environment.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Technical / Functional skillsExperience with the following technologies:

  • IBM WebSphere Message Queue ? v9
  • IBM Message Broker/IIB ? ACE 12
  • IBM WebSphere Application Server
    • Linux / Unix.
    • Java 8.
    • Git, Bitbucket.

Advantageous:

    • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
    • RESTful and SOAP services.
    • Weblogic 12.
    • JEXL Framework.
  • Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
    • AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda.
    • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS).
    • Apache.
    • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
    • Jira, Confluence.
  • DevOps.

