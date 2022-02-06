MQS Developer (IVS-R) (SvWG1795) at Mediro ICT

Our client is recruiting for aMQS Developer (IVS-R) (G1795) to join them on a long term contracting role. Role tasks:
- Part of a feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to supportprocesses within the project.
- Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration.
- Applying fix pack and version upgrades.
- Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies
- Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Tune and optimize performance of the system.
- Automatization of processes.
- Testing in coordination with interface partners.
- Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements.
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
Minimum RequirementsMinimum years of experience:At least 8-10 years experience in:
- IBM WebSphere Application Server.
- IBM WebSphere Message Queue.
- IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB.
- Linux / Unix.
- Java.
- Agile working experience advantageous.
Level of experience required:
- Expert.
Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree.
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Working in an Agile environment.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
Technical / Functional skillsExperience with the following technologies:
- IBM WebSphere Message Queue ? v9
- IBM Message Broker/IIB ? ACE 12
- IBM WebSphere Application Server
- Linux / Unix.
- Java 8.
- Git, Bitbucket.
Advantageous:
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- RESTful and SOAP services.
- Weblogic 12.
- JEXL Framework.
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
- AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda.
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS).
- Apache.
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
- Jira, Confluence.
- DevOps.