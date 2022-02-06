MQS Developer (IVS-R) (SvWG1795) at Mediro ICT

Our client is recruiting for aMQS Developer (IVS-R) (G1795) to join them on a long term contracting role. Role tasks:

Part of a feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to supportprocesses within the project.

Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration.

Applying fix pack and version upgrades.

Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies

Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Tune and optimize performance of the system.

Automatization of processes.

Testing in coordination with interface partners.

Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements.

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Minimum RequirementsMinimum years of experience:At least 8-10 years experience in:

IBM WebSphere Application Server.

IBM WebSphere Message Queue.

IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB.

Linux / Unix.

Java.

Agile working experience advantageous.

Level of experience required:

Expert.

Minimum qualification required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree.

Generic Technical / Functional skills

Working in an Agile environment.

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Technical / Functional skillsExperience with the following technologies:

IBM WebSphere Message Queue ? v9

IBM Message Broker/IIB ? ACE 12

IBM WebSphere Application Server Linux / Unix. Java 8. Git, Bitbucket.



Advantageous:

SQL (Oracle, Postgres). RESTful and SOAP services. Weblogic 12. JEXL Framework.

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools. AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda. PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS). Apache. Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps). Jira, Confluence.

DevOps.

