4Sight to broaden African network

4Sight Holdings has announced that it is expanding its regional office in Windhoek to make its full range of technology offerings available to the Namibian market.

Tertius Zitzke, group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, says that the expansion of the Namibian office is part of the group’s strategy to grow its brand globally.

“Namibia is a stable, growing economy and close to South Africa, so it is an obvious choice for advancing our growth agenda on the continent,” he says. “Internationally, we have strategic partnerships with key vendors like Sage, Microsoft, Aspentech, Simio and Acumatica, to mention a few, but our unique selling proposition is the way we combine technology with engineering and business expertise to create solutions that make the business more effective – and profitable.”

The expansion of 4Sight’s Namibian office will be spearheaded by its new MD Andy Tee, who is a founding member of AccTech Namibia, a subsidiary of 4Sight Holdings, which opened its doors in 2005.

“This is an exciting development. Leveraging 4Sight’s growing portfolio of integrated solutions, we aim to become the go-to partner for Namibian companies and government agencies looking to accelerate their digital journeys, and become competitors in today’s competitive global economy,” Tee says. “4Sight has a track record of helping organisations to bring information and operational technologies together, supporting the business environment and creating integrated solutions that deliver bottom-line value in a short space of time.”