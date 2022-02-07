AWS Developer

Feb 7, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Recognize the current application infrastructure and suggest new concepts to improve performance
  • Document the best practices and strategies associated with application deployment and infrastructure support
  • Produce reusable, efficient, and scalable programs, and cost-effective migration strategies
  • Develop different AWS services, including API, RDS instance, and Lambda to build serverless applications
  • Work jointly with the IT team and other departments to migrate web applications to AWS
  • Comfortable to work on tight timelines, when required

Requirements

  • Bachelors/Masters degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or any relevant disciplines
  • At least 3-5+ years of experience in planning, designing, developing, architecting, and implementing cloud solutions on AWS platforms
  • Understanding of core AWS services uses, and AWS architecture best practices
  • Hands-on experience in different domains, like database architecture, business intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics, big data, etc.
  • Substantial knowledge in Linux/Unix administration
  • Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
  • Expertise in collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams of business analysts, data scientists, subject matter experts, and developers
  • Ability to quickly identify and resolve issues in distributed systems

