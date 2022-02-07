AWS Developer

Responsibilities
- Recognize the current application infrastructure and suggest new concepts to improve performance
- Document the best practices and strategies associated with application deployment and infrastructure support
- Produce reusable, efficient, and scalable programs, and cost-effective migration strategies
- Develop different AWS services, including API, RDS instance, and Lambda to build serverless applications
- Work jointly with the IT team and other departments to migrate web applications to AWS
- Comfortable to work on tight timelines, when required
Requirements
- Bachelors/Masters degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or any relevant disciplines
- At least 3-5+ years of experience in planning, designing, developing, architecting, and implementing cloud solutions on AWS platforms
- Understanding of core AWS services uses, and AWS architecture best practices
- Hands-on experience in different domains, like database architecture, business intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics, big data, etc.
- Substantial knowledge in Linux/Unix administration
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
- Expertise in collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams of business analysts, data scientists, subject matter experts, and developers
- Ability to quickly identify and resolve issues in distributed systems