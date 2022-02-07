Data Analyst

Feb 7, 2022

Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking several Data Analysts to join their Team on a contract basis (initial 6 month contract – with a possibility to renew).

Data Analyst / Data Engineering Skills
Essential Skills / must haves:

  • Alteryx
  • Tableau
  • Python
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • R (Desirable)

Requirements:

  • Degree/ Diploma and/or Data Analysis qualification
  • A minimum of 8 years data analysis experience
  • Must be proficient in Alteryx and Tableau.

Kindly send your CV to d a v i n a . j u g d u t t @ d a t o n o m y . c o . z a

