Data Analyst

Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking several Data Analysts to join their Team on a contract basis (initial 6 month contract – with a possibility to renew).

Data Analyst / Data Engineering Skills

Essential Skills / must haves:

Alteryx

Tableau

Python

SQL

SSIS

R (Desirable)

Requirements:

Degree/ Diploma and/or Data Analysis qualification

A minimum of 8 years data analysis experience

Must be proficient in Alteryx and Tableau.

Kindly send your CV to d a v i n a . j u g d u t t @ d a t o n o m y . c o . z a

