Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking several Data Analysts to join their Team on a contract basis (initial 6 month contract – with a possibility to renew).
Data Analyst / Data Engineering Skills
Essential Skills / must haves:
- Alteryx
- Tableau
- Python
- SQL
- SSIS
- R (Desirable)
Requirements:
- Degree/ Diploma and/or Data Analysis qualification
- A minimum of 8 years data analysis experience
- Must be proficient in Alteryx and Tableau.
Kindly send your CV to d a v i n a . j u g d u t t @ d a t o n o m y . c o . z a
