Elixir Full Stack Developer – Bedfordview at Fourier Recruitment

Elixir Full Stack Developer – Bedfordview

The Companyoffers full-stack web and mobile development services and always aims to be at the forefront of new technology. Elixir Full Stack Developer – Bedfordview

Knowledge of multiple programming techniques and languages. Preferably in Elixir, Ruby or NodeJs

Experience of Agile software development methodology

Knowledge of relational and non relational databases

Ability to transform business requirements into a technically sound software solution

Good communication and interpersonal skills

A systematic and analytical approach to problem solving

Keep abreast of technical developments in your field and show a desire to acquire further applicable skills through research and training

Must be willing to work flexibly and outside of office hours where required

Must have the ability to work independently

Ability to work in a team

Must be deadline driven

Interpret agreed business objectives and translate these into software solutions, using delivered UX styling for intuitive user interfaces.

Take responsibility for design, coding, testing and documentation of a range of systems modules. The individual will be responsible for development and maintenance of the entire module from UI to backend and database.

Engage and communicate with third party vendors where required for the most technically suitable and viable solution options.

Minimum RequirementsProfessional Qualifications (Or relevant demonstrable experience)Software engineering degree orEvidence of continued professional development

