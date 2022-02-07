Full Stack C# (.NET) Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Feb 7, 2022

We have an exciting opportunity for skilled C# Developers to work for this highly innovative Automation solutions driven company.

This is an office based position.

They are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve their clients business processes.
Required Skills
C#.Net Development (full stack)
MVC
MS SQL Server

Advantageous Skills
Azure (Cloud development)
jQuery, HTML5, CSS
UML
Agile & Scrum
Competencies
Teamwork
Attention to detail.
Passionate about Development

