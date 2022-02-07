How schools can sign up with Mind Sports SA

Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA), founded in 1985, is the national federation for Board games, Card games, Esports, and Wargames.

MSSA promotes all the different disciplines equally, although each school may pick-and-choose which discipline it wishes to promote at its school. Some schools will promote the whole gambit, while others will concentrate on only one discipline, and/or even just concentrate on one specific title. The choice is ultimately up to the school.

The various mind sports offer unique opportunities to many South African learners. Many learners have been able to earn Regional, Provincial, and National Colours which have allowed them to earn bursaries and obtain first-class educations.

MSSA has sent teams with full Protea Colours to international events since 1991 for wargames, 1996 for Morabaraba, 1997 for Checkers, and 2005 for Esports. Many members of the national teams have been scholars, and all have benefited from their involvement in the national Protea Team.

With this in mind, the MSSA has streamlined the process for schools to affiliate to the MSSA. There is still the option open for a school to start a full-blown sub-club on its premises, but bearing in mind the tight regulatory conditions under which accredited schools have to operate in the Republic, the MSSA no longer deems it necessary for a school to start a sub-club.

As long as the school club has the approval of the school, and has an Educator-in-Charge, a school may affiliate by merely completing the Application for Affiliation Form and submitting such to MSSA.Any applicant needs to be aware of the following:

In order to affiliate, the completed Application for affiliation Form must be submitted to the MSSA.

Once the Board has approved a school’s affiliation, the school then needs to complete the Google Registration Page allocated to the school for the players and make payment.

All school members may participate in all events for which it qualifies. Such events include meetings, championships, courses, and so forth.

Advantages of having a MSSA affiliated club:

There are many advantages of having a MSSA affiliated club, such as:

Being part of a community where your club has a real say in how things are done

Being able to apply for National Lottery Funding – MSSA member clubs can apply for up to R800 000.00 in funding

Being able to get assistance from your local government

Experience increased media exposure of your events and your gamers

Become part of the international community through the MSSA Registered players are able to become internationally recognised umpires, etc.

Enable your gamers to take part in MSSA events, which may qualify them for Regional, Provincial, and National colours, overseas trips, and even sports bursaries at university.

MSSA’s Constitution

The Constitution forms the foundation of the MSSA. It guarantees members rights and governs the way that the MSSA operates. It can only be amended by a two-thirds majority at a Council Meeting. Please remember that Associations only have two votes each, whereas member clubs have a representational vote, being: normal clubs: one vote per every five registered players, and school clubs: one vote per every ten registered players.

MSSA’s General Regulations

The General Regulations comprises of decisions made by both Council and Executive Committee Meetings. The General Regulations deals with how sub-committees operate as well as to how teams are selected and development funding is distributed. Please refer to Schedule 10.12 in regard to the rights of clubs in hosting events.

MSSA’s Discipline Specific Regulations

The Discipline Specific Regulations deal with rules concerning the different disciplines. The Disciplines that the MSSA caters for are; Board Gaming, Card gaming, Esports, and Figure Gaming.

Application for Affiliation form

When a club applies for membership, the applicant club must complete such form and return the same to the MSSA.

Fee note for 2022

The fee note details the Affiliation Fees and Registration fees that are payable.

Player Registration Form

The Player Registration Form needs to be completed by every player that is a member of a club and intends to participate in MSSA affairs.

MSSA’s Letter of Undertaking

The Letter of Undertaking is for all registered players who sit on any MSSA committee.

Social Media

The MSSA makes use of the following:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindsportssa

South African Schools’ Esports Group page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1676447775912809/

Twitter: @mindsportssa

Intstagram: @mindsportssouthafrica

Blog page: https://esportscommentator.blogspot.com/

For any queries, contact mindsportscorrespondence@gmail.com