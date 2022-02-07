Huawei opens Sandton experience service store

Huawei has opened its fourth store in the country, in Sandton City.

The store is not only a retail offering for Huawei devices but will also serve as a technical centre and give consumers the opportunity to experience Huawei’s ecosystem of products for themselves.

The technical service offering includes software support, repairs, phone cleaning, and replacement of mainboards, screens and batteries. Customers are also able to purchase phone covers and screen protectors.

In the experience section, customers can see how Huawei’s all-scenario ecosystem of products work together, from laptops to smartphones to wearables to audio devices.

Customers can also test the devices in store.