Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) Adminis at Mancosa

Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications

CORE PURPOSE

Implementation, maintenance and continued development of the Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and management reporting information. Proactively seeks and identifies process improvements and recommends HR system needs and requirements.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE: Analyzing HRIS performance metrics and resolving application issues. Collaborating with HR manager and other stakeholders to determine HRIS needs. Performing system upgrades, as well as providing training and technical support. Developing and implementing new processes and systems for efficient HR management. Optimizing HRIS processes, integrating new software, and performing diagnostic tests. Tracking and implementing technological advancements in the field of HRIS Provides technical support, troubleshooting, and guidance to HRIS users. Identifying opportunities for automation within all aspects of HR processes Creating user accounts, managing access, and updating employee information. Recording and securely storing HR metrics Compile or assist with the acquisition of complex data reports, summaries, and logs HR Manager Programs custom functions and documentation such as automated queries, filters, and reports. Maintaining databases, analyzing data, ensuring data integrity, and running queries Prepare implementation plan and communicate to stakeholders for new enhancements and manage each individual project to go live Ensure SLAs are up to date and enforced for all HR Systems Serves as lead representative and liaison between HR, information services, external vendors, and other stakeholders for HRIS design and implementation projects. Maintains knowledge of trends and developments in HRIS providers, vendors, and technology. Taking ownership of ALL software issues, and working with external vendors and internal stakeholders to identify best solutions Auditing HR processes and documents, including payroll administration, staff turnover, hiring, and termination of service, when required. Ensures system compliance with data security and privacy requirements. Liaising with IT vendors on system implementation & supporting User Acceptance testing Driving regular reviews and supporting implementation of HR system upgrades or patches when required Proactively perform routine maintenance activities Update the HR Dashboard with HR information Take responsibility for HR facilities being maintained and in working order. Assist in the communication, interpretation and updating of HR policies, procedures and organograms

QUALIFICATIONS

A diploma or bachelors degree in information systems, computer science, business administration, HR management, or similar

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

A minimum of 2 years experience as an HRIS administrator Proficiency in database management and security, as well as running SQL queries. Experience in analyzing HRIS performance metrics and improving processes. Experience in performing diagnostic tests and audits, as well as documenting processes. Exceptional ability to collaborate, provide technical support, and to train staff. Ability to keep up with innovation and trends in HRIS Administration. Excellent administrative skills. Excellent verbal and written communication skills Must demonstrate integrity, professionalism and high standards of ethics in dealing with sensitive and/or confidential information Excellent planning, prioritizing and organizing skills Computer literacy in MS Office especially Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint Competence in, or the ability to quickly learn the relevant HR information systems Integrity Must be able to make sound judgement under pressure Deadline Driven Strong interpersonal skills Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality Must demonstrate integrity, professionalism and high standards of ethics in dealing with sensitive and/or confidential information Competence in, or the ability to quickly learn the relevant HR information systems

GENERALMust be able to work overtime and under pressure when necessary

