IT Help Desk Technician at Bahati IT Group Trading cc.

The position is for a Junior to Intermediate Helpdesk IT support technician that has a good attitude, and who is willing to grow with responsibility for providing IT support services to Bahati Group customers, either from an on-site location or remotely from our offices whilst going the extra mile.

His/her job description entails resolving daily support requests from our clients and the ability to be proactive. Run reports and complete daily tasks. Run installations on IT infrastructure, VOIP, MS365 configurations and more.

Daily tasks involve providing Level 1 technical support to our customers, field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing, and debugging systems. Support will be provided via the phone, chat, email, and remote desktop.

The Helpdesk Technician must be able to demonstrate composure and professionalism in person and/or on the phone. Everything is about service.

The role entails providing excellent service to customers by promptly evaluating, prioritizing, and responding to their requests.

Requirements – Skills, Abilities, and Knowledge

Work experience in an IT environment supporting desktops, laptops and printers, or possession of IT degree/diploma or/and continuing education program.

Work experience in a service/help desk environment.

Experience with assisting onsite support team remotely when needed.

Documenting solutions and errors.

Knowledge of Wireless and LAN and Firewall technologies.

Windows support (End User) – Setup Configure and maintain Windows systems.

Possession of advanced knowledge of all Laptop hardware and Desktop types with the ability to assemble and building of desktop computers and laptops as well and maintaining hardware upgrading and troubleshooting.

Being able to identify issues on software and hardware.

Having experience with working on N-Central and platform of products would be a bonus.

Working on VOIP systems.

Understanding of Office applications and Windows OS.

Microsoft Office 365/End user/Admin centre – Setup, configure and maintain Office365 (Email, SharePoint, and Data) + end user support.

The ability to check, assign and attend to unattended tickets in the helpdesk.

Installations and managing Anti-virus.

Desired Skills:

A+

Mcse

N+

mcsa

Help Desk Support

Desktop Support

Telephone Etiquette

phone support

remote support

hardware troubleshooting

Solarwinds products

N-Central

windows 10

windows 11

windows 7 – 8

Microsoft Office

MIcrosoft365

Pastel

Quickbooks

VOIP

Firewall

Computer Repair

TeamViewer

Phone support

PC building

Break/Fix

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

The Company started in 2009 by Ryan Kloppers as the sole member of the company to assist in the small to medium sized market where there was no outsourced IT support that was affordable for these types of companies. We have been solely focused on providing service to our clients no matter the urgency and need for the assistance. We work primarily on cloud-based services, onsite needs, upgrades, and new builds. We are extremely hard working and focused on what we do as we all have the ambition to grow, the company together as a team.

Learn more/Apply for this position