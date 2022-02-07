Mobile Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Exciting opportunity for a skilled Mobile Developer who is a creative innovator with an analytical mind and strong problem solver, who will be

involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients business processes.

This position is office based.

Required Skills

? Kotlin for Android (2 years min)

? Swift for iOS

? Good understanding of Web Api and Json

? C# Web Api experience

Advantageous Skills

? Experience in UI design for mobile applications

? Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM

? Working with Git for Source Control

Competencies

? Teamwork

? Attention to detail

? Passionate about Development

Learn more/Apply for this position