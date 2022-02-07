Mobile Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Exciting opportunity for a skilled Mobile Developer who is a creative innovator with an analytical mind and strong problem solver, who will be
involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients business processes.
This position is office based.
Required Skills
? Kotlin for Android (2 years min)
? Swift for iOS
? Good understanding of Web Api and Json
? C# Web Api experience
Advantageous Skills
? Experience in UI design for mobile applications
? Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM
? Working with Git for Source Control
Competencies
? Teamwork
? Attention to detail
? Passionate about Development