SAP CO Consultant

Feb 7, 2022

6 months contract opportunity

Criteria:

  • National Diploma / Degree in computer science or information technology
  • 3+ years of SAP CO experience
  • Strong Working Knowledge in SAP Controlling (CO)
  • Configuring SAP CO systems to meet business requirements

SAP CO (Controlling experience):

  • Responsible for master data creation for cost elements, cost centres, internal orders and profit centers.
  • Maintained cost centers, cost center group and cost center hierarchy.
  • Captured budgets and forecasts in SAP.
  • Involved in loading the planned activity rates for the cost centers.
  • Involved in clearing and uploading internal orders.
  • Created and executed revaluations for exchange rate translation budget escalations.
  • Created and executed assessment and distribution cycles.
  • Created and Maintained CO versions.
  • Processed planning reports for cost centers and activity types.
  • Created, maintained and executed revaluation.
  • Supported costing run queries.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP CO
  • SAP Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

