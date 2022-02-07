SAP CO Consultant
6 months contract opportunity
Criteria:
- National Diploma / Degree in computer science or information technology
- 3+ years of SAP CO experience
- Strong Working Knowledge in SAP Controlling (CO)
- Configuring SAP CO systems to meet business requirements
SAP CO (Controlling experience):
- Responsible for master data creation for cost elements, cost centres, internal orders and profit centers.
- Maintained cost centers, cost center group and cost center hierarchy.
- Captured budgets and forecasts in SAP.
- Involved in loading the planned activity rates for the cost centers.
- Involved in clearing and uploading internal orders.
- Created and executed revaluations for exchange rate translation budget escalations.
- Created and executed assessment and distribution cycles.
- Created and Maintained CO versions.
- Processed planning reports for cost centers and activity types.
- Created, maintained and executed revaluation.
- Supported costing run queries.
Desired Skills:
- SAP CO
- SAP Controlling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma